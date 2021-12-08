Development scheme worth Rs732.916m approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved the development scheme of the roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 732.916 million. The scheme was approved in the 44th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 held here on Tuesday.

The approved development scheme included construction of Flyover at Railway Track Khanpur, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 732.916 million.

