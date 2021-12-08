ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.42%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FCCL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.52%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.18%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.77%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 95.78 Increased By ▲ 4.83 (5.31%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.83%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.42%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.45%)
BR100 4,503 Increased By ▲ 29.8 (0.67%)
BR30 17,983 Increased By ▲ 388.8 (2.21%)
KSE100 44,013 Increased By ▲ 159.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,068 Increased By ▲ 62.6 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Development scheme worth Rs732.916m approved

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved the development scheme of the roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 732.916 million. The scheme was approved in the 44th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 held here on Tuesday.

The approved development scheme included construction of Flyover at Railway Track Khanpur, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 732.916 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDWP railway track Development scheme scheme of the roads sector Flyover

Comments

