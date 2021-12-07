ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,494 Increased By ▲ 95.7 (2.18%)
BR30 17,562 Increased By ▲ 570 (3.35%)
KSE100 44,016 Increased By ▲ 735.1 (1.7%)
KSE30 17,118 Increased By ▲ 340.3 (2.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Aramco, BlackRock sign $15.5bn gas pipeline deal

AFP 07 Dec 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco said it has signed a $15.5 billion lease and leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Company in its second major infrastructure deal this year.

The deal signed on Monday underscores how Aramco -- the kingdom's cash cow -- is seeking to monetise its once-untouchable assets to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it accelerates efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

In June, Aramco sold a 49 percent stake in its oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion.

Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; Saudi raises crude prices to Asia

Under the new deal, a newly formed subsidiary, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, will lease usage rights in Aramco's gas pipeline network and lease them back to Aramco for a 20-year period, the Saudi oil firm said in a statement.

In return, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the gas products that flow through the network, backed by minimum commitments on throughput.

Aramco will hold a 51 percent stake in Aramco Gas Pipeline Company and sell a 49 percent stake to investors led by BlackRock and Hassana, a Saudi state-backed investment management firm.

"With gas expected to play a key role in the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, our partners will benefit from a deal tied to a world-class gas infrastructure asset," Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

"BlackRock is pleased to work with Saudi Aramco and Hassana on this landmark transaction for Saudi Arabia's infrastructure," BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink said.

"Aramco and Saudi Arabia are taking meaningful, forward-looking steps to transition the Saudi economy toward renewables, clean hydrogen, and a net zero future."

Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its operations by 2050.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters as well as the top oil exporter, has also pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Long seen as the kingdom's "crown jewel", Aramco and its assets were once tightly under government control and considered off-limits to outside investment.

But with the rise of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing to implement his "Vision 2030" reform programme, the kingdom has shown readiness to cede some control.

Aramco sold a sliver of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.

Saudi Aramco Hassana Investment Company BlackRock Real Assets gas pipeline deal

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Aramco, BlackRock sign $15.5bn gas pipeline deal

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Play resumes in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test after rains

Saudi strikes Sanaa after Yemen Huthis fire missile: official media

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Read more stories