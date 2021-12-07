ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,494 Increased By ▲ 95.7 (2.18%)
BR30 17,562 Increased By ▲ 570 (3.35%)
KSE100 44,016 Increased By ▲ 735.1 (1.7%)
KSE30 17,118 Increased By ▲ 340.3 (2.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Spot gold may test $1,789; weak bounce incomplete

  • A five-wave cycle from $1,876.90 has completed. It is expected to be further reversed
Reuters Updated 07 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,789 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,805.

A five-wave cycle from $1,876.90 has completed. It is expected to be further reversed.

The peak of the wave iv around $1,819 works as a target.

Following the failure of the metal to break $1,789 in its first attempt, the rise looks like a pullback towards a rising trendline as well.

There is a no early confirmation on this reading yet.

Gold eases as risk appetite improves and dollar firms

A break below $1,769 may signal a continuation of the downtrend. On the daily chart, gold has briefly pierced above a resistance at $1,781, it has a better chance of rising towards $1,803.

However, the upside could be rather limited, as both a wedge and the wave pattern suggest an intact downtrend from $1,876.90, which could eventually extend to $1,684.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

