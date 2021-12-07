Smog in Lahore: Action against transporters begins

LAHORE: For the elimination of ongoing smog in the provincial metropolis, Punjab Transport Company, Punjab Provisional Transport Authority and City Traffic Police jointly started action against transporters.

In this regard, during the first three days of December they imposed fines of Rs12 million on 26,473 smoke emitting vehicles. 4,415 heavy smoke emitting vehicles were impounded at various police stations and 6,732 small-scale smoke emitting vehicles were issued warnings on the spot.

In the second day of December Punjab Transport Company issued challan tickets to 14,524 vehicles with fines of Rs3.4 million. 2793 vehicles were impounded at various police stations while warning was issued to 3431 vehicles.

On the third day do December Provencal Transport Authority (PTA) issued penalty tickets of 5.1 million to 6327 smoke emitting vehicles. Warning was issued to 2819 vehicles and a joint team comprising of officers from Provencal Transport Authority (PTC), Chief Traffic Police (CTP) and Environment Department fined Rs2.2 million to 1794 vehicle and closed 303 vehicles for three days in variant police stations.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Transport Company Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said, “It is impossible to establish a pollution-free society without the cooperation of citizens. Citizens should also play a key role in making the city pollution-free.”

The anti-smog campaign under the supervision of Deputy General Manager Enforcement Punjab Transport Company Faisal Yusuf will continue till the end of smog he added.

CEO Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said Punjab Transport Company would also launch campaign against public transport running on roads without route permits and fitness certificates.

