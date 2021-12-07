ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CNG stations in Punjab, KP: APCNGA rejects federal cabinet’s decision

Recorder Report 07 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Monday rejected the decision of the Cabinet to suspend supply of gas to the CNG stations in the Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for an indefinite period.

It was illegal for the SNGPL to cut off gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, it said.

The decision has been taken on a 17-year-old load management policy devised in 2005, which has now no legal standing, said Group Leader of APCNGA Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the ineffective policy was introduced in 2005 for two years and taking decisions on the basis of this policy is illegal, while the Cabinet has been misguided in this regard.

He said that CNG stations in Punjab are using RLNG, therefore, these filling stations do not fall in the ambit of any such policy.

Ghiyas Paracha said that the decision to disconnect CNG stations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is also illegal and contempt of court as the Peshawar High Court has issued a stay order in this regard.

He said that if the locally-produced natural gas is scarce then load management should target consumers of national gas and not the sectors using imported gas, paying highest taxes and highest price for the gas.

He said that the CNG sector is not being allowed to import gas for their own consumption, while the government is not ready to give it local gas which has left this sector in deep trouble and its survival is at stake.

He said that once the CNG industry of Pakistan was among the leading industries and other countries used to seek help from Pakistan to introduce CNG in their countries but now it is at the brink due to a host of reasons including some elements that are bent upon destroying it.

He said that those who are damaging this sector should be held accountable and a strict action should be taken against them as the livelihood of millions of people is tied to this sector. Suspending gas supply to CNG stations will increase oil import bill by billions and intensify the problem of air pollution and smog, he warned. The Minister of Petroleum should state who will be responsible for the damage caused by the closure of a small gas consuming sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

natural gas SNGPL RLNG APCNGA Peshawar High Court

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

CNG stations in Punjab, KP: APCNGA rejects federal cabinet’s decision

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Remains of Sri Lankan national repatriated to Colombo

Cabinet likely to discuss ‘violence in garb of blasphemy’

PDM says will hold ‘anti-inflation march’ on March 23rd

PM opens Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

Read more stories