STZA to establish 4 special tech zones in KP

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) is going to establish four Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This was agreed during a meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chairman STZA, Amer Hashmi.

Initially, STZA will establish four Special Technology Zones (STZs) in the province through mutual collaboration of the provincial government. The proposed Special Technology Zones would be setup in Peshawar, Haripur, Mardan and Swat.

It was also decided in principle to constitute a joint working group comprising the relevant quarters of the provincial government and Special Technology Zones Authority to implement this strategic plan.

These Special Technology Zones are aimed at empowering the youth by providing them maximum job opportunities. Other venues of mutual cooperation and collaboration between the provincial government and STZA for the fast track promotion of modern technology with aim to boost economy of the province were also discussed and it was agreed to work together in this regard.

The provincial government was taking result-oriented steps to promote modern technology, specially the Information & Communication Technology and to encourage private sector investment in the province.

All the services and facilities were being provided to private sector investors under the one roof through one window operation facility adding that CM Business Portal was also been launched to timely address the grievances of business community and investors.

The chief minister has termed the establishment of Special Technology Zones as of vital importance for creating employment opportunities for the young lot of the province and said that the provincial government would extend all out support to this effect.

Mahmood Khan job opportunities STZA Amer Hashmi

