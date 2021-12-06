ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
Pakistan Navy’s ship ‘Alamgir’ visits Port Of Dakar; medical camp set up

Press Release 06 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR visits Dakar, Senegal and established free Medical Camp as good will gesture. Upon arrival, Pakistan Navy Ship was received by the officials from Ministry of Health of Senegal, Naval Officials and Defence Attache of Pakistan.

During the port visit, Mission Commander along with Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR called on Minister of Defence of Senegal, Chief of Naval Staff of Senegal Navy and Chief of Air Staff of Senegal. During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. Taking the opportunity, Mission Commander conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff for the people of Senegal in general and the Senegal Navy in particular.

As a goodwill gesture and to extend humanitarian assistance, free Medical Camp was established in city of Dakar by Pakistan Navy. A specialized team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics provided medical treatment and medicines to over 2000 patients. The implementation of COVID-19 SOPs was ensured during the Medical Camp. Establishment of free Medical Camp by Pakistan Navy was widely appreciated by the local populace.

Upon completion of port visit, PNS ALAMGIR conducted bilateral passage exercise with Senegal Navy Ship to enhance interoperability between the two navies. The ongoing deployment is aimed at fostering friendly ties with African Countries, enhancing naval collaboration, extending humanitarian assistance and developing interoperability with the host Navy.

