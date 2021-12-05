Plea seeking placement of Rana Shamim’s name on ECL to be heard on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition seeking to put the name of former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Rana Shamim’s name on the exit control list (ECL) on December 6th.

The IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, will hear the petition filed by Advocate Rai Nawaz Kharal.

In his partition filed with the IHC, Kharral had stated that the ex-GB judge served as an office-bearer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter.

The previous PML-N government, appointed Rana Shamim as the chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said, adding it was during the then PML-N government

Shamim was hand-picked as chief justice of GB Supreme Appellate Court.

In his petition, he expressed concern that Shamim might flee the country, pleading his name be put on the no-fly list as soon as possible.

The petitioner filed a separate application seeking to become a party to the contempt of court proceedings against Shamim and others.

The IHC has initiated contempt of court proceedings against Rana Shamim after he alleged – in a notarised affidavit – that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had directed a high court judge to not release ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before 2018 general elections.

