ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plea seeking placement of Rana Shamim’s name on ECL to be heard on Monday

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition seeking to put the name of former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Rana Shamim’s name on the exit control list (ECL) on December 6th.

The IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, will hear the petition filed by Advocate Rai Nawaz Kharal.

In his partition filed with the IHC, Kharral had stated that the ex-GB judge served as an office-bearer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter.

The previous PML-N government, appointed Rana Shamim as the chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said, adding it was during the then PML-N government

Shamim was hand-picked as chief justice of GB Supreme Appellate Court.

In his petition, he expressed concern that Shamim might flee the country, pleading his name be put on the no-fly list as soon as possible.

The petitioner filed a separate application seeking to become a party to the contempt of court proceedings against Shamim and others.

The IHC has initiated contempt of court proceedings against Rana Shamim after he alleged – in a notarised affidavit – that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had directed a high court judge to not release ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before 2018 general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC ECL PMLN Rana Shamim

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Plea seeking placement of Rana Shamim’s name on ECL to be heard on Monday

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories