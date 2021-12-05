PIA, PHC sign MoU to promote religious tourism

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote religious tourism in the country.

The memorandum was signed by PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik (Retd) and Patron-in-Chief PHC Dr Ramesh Kumar.

Under the agreement, PIA and PHC will work together to promote religious tourism in the country. For this purpose, PIA will provide special flights for Hindu pilgrims within the country, UAE, and other countries. Dr Ramesh appreciated the facilitation of the Pakistani institutions on immigration, travel facilities, and security for Hindus coming to Pakistan and added that they would work with PIA and other agencies to provide such facilities to promote religious tourism in Pakistan.

Pakistan has important and sacred places of worship of many religions; CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said and added that the national airline will assist Hindus in accessing religious places in different cities of Pakistan.

