ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM inaugurates Rs3.5bn ‘Hamqadam’ programme

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Rs 3.5 billion “Hamqadam” programme under Punjab Ehsaas Programme (PEP) for differently-abled persons, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that priority of PTI-led government is to ensure the economic stability of special persons.

The CM distributed registration certificates among special persons eligible for financial assistance and termed it a historic step. Interest-free loans of Rs 270 million were being provided to 63500 special persons and a scheme of providing wheelchairs, hearing aids and necessary equipment for such people was being started with Rs. 100 million, he added.

The CM maintained that concrete steps have been taken to provide equal opportunities for socio-economic development to special persons. The Punjab government was actively working for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections of the economy, he added.

Vice-Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority Nasir Jamal Cheema briefed about Hamqadam and other programmes.

Moreover, the CM in a statement said the government was taking every step to overcome the menace of price-hike.

He said district price-control committees have been fully activated to play their role and the prices of essential items are being stabilized and a price-control mechanism is being implemented.

The CM regretted that the opposition is engaged in negative politics in the garb of the price-hike issue. There is no room for anarchist politics in the prevailing circumstances, he maintained.

Further, the CM has sought a report from IG Police about the Sialkot factory incident and directed to hold a high-level inquiry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab government Punjab Ehsaas Programme Nasir Jamal Cheema

