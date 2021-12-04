CM inaugurates Rs3.5bn ‘Hamqadam’ programme

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Rs 3.5 billion “Hamqadam” programme under Punjab Ehsaas Programme (PEP) for differently-abled persons, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that priority of PTI-led government is to ensure the economic stability of special persons.

The CM distributed registration certificates among special persons eligible for financial assistance and termed it a historic step. Interest-free loans of Rs 270 million were being provided to 63500 special persons and a scheme of providing wheelchairs, hearing aids and necessary equipment for such people was being started with Rs. 100 million, he added.

The CM maintained that concrete steps have been taken to provide equal opportunities for socio-economic development to special persons. The Punjab government was actively working for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections of the economy, he added.

Vice-Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority Nasir Jamal Cheema briefed about Hamqadam and other programmes.

Moreover, the CM in a statement said the government was taking every step to overcome the menace of price-hike.

He said district price-control committees have been fully activated to play their role and the prices of essential items are being stabilized and a price-control mechanism is being implemented.

The CM regretted that the opposition is engaged in negative politics in the garb of the price-hike issue. There is no room for anarchist politics in the prevailing circumstances, he maintained.

Further, the CM has sought a report from IG Police about the Sialkot factory incident and directed to hold a high-level inquiry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021