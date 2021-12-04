KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (December 3, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Apnoia Disc. Alpine Marine 02-12-2021 Mogas Services OP-3 Lian Disc. Gac Pakistan 01-11-2021 Yang Hu Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-4 Aruna Ece Load Sea Trade 01-12-2021 Clinkers Shipping B-6/B-7 Gsl Valerie Disc. Load Forbes Shipping 02-12-2021 Container Com Pvt. Ltd B-7/B-8 Tarlan Disc. Load Rahmat Shipping 02-12-2021 Container Pvt. Ltd B-9/B-8 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 02-12-2021 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Captain Disc. Talc Crystal Sea 28-11-2021 Haddock Powder Services B-11/B-12 Ssi Glorious Load Ocean 29-11-2021 Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Sound Disc. Soya East Wind 27-11-2021 Young Bean Seeds Shipping Company B-15/B-14 Hc Jana Rosa Disc. Gac Pakistan 01-12-2021 Flours Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Star Mistral Discs. Wheat Ocean World 25-11-2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-25/B-24 Annita Load Cement Ocean Services 29-11-2021 B-25/B-24 Annita Load Rice Ocean Services 29-11-2021 B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc. Load OOCL 02-12-2021 Le Havre Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Captain 03-12-2021 Disc. Talc Crystal Sea Haddock Powder Services Tarlan 03-12-2021 Disc. Load Rahmat Shipping Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Hilda 03-12-2021 L/2500 Rice Ocean Pride Shipping Pvt. Ltd Le Mans Express 03-12-2021 D/1048 Vehicles Sharaf Shipping Agency Pvt. Ltd Young Harmony 03-12-2021 D/34888 General Cargo Legend Shipping & Logistic Pvt. Ltd Jiu Hua Hai 03-12-2021 D/28421 Steel Coils Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd M.T Lahore 04-12-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil - M.T Quetta 04-12-2021 D/70000 Crude Oil - Northern Dexterity 04-12-2021 D/L Container - Xin Qing Dao 04-12-2021 D/L Container - Talassa 04-12-2021 D/L Container - Thorswind 04-12-2021 D/L Container - Gilf Star 04-12-2021 D/1240 Ammonium Nitrate - Aprilia 04-12-2021 L/35000 Talc Powder - ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Mol Genesis 03-12-2021 Container Ship - Msc Erminia 03-12-2021 Container Ship - Kota Padang 03-12-2021 Cement - Kota Megah 03-12-2021 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Schuyler Palm Kernel Alpine Nov. 22, 2021 Trader MW-2 Eleen Cement Crystal Nov. 29, 2021 Neptune MW-4 Venture Coal Wilhelmsen Nov. 23, 2021 Goal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Maetiga Palm oil Alpine Dec. 02, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM Dec. 02, 2021 Ivanhoe ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Front Cheetah Gas oil Alpine Dec. 02, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Carmencita Wheat Golden Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Glory Harvest LPG Pak Liner Dec. 01, 2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak Dec. 03, 2021 ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Eleen Neptune Cement Crystal Dec. 03, 2021 Schuyler Trader Palm Kernel Alpine -do- Maetiga Palm oil Alpine -do- Venture Goal Coal Wilhelmsen -do- CMA CGM Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= IVS Glen Eagle Coal Sino Trans Dec. 03, 2021 FSM LPG Ship Shap -do- Umm Bab LNG G.S.A -do- Giscours Steel Coil G.A.C -do- KSL Heng Yang General cargo Legend Shipping -do- Maple Palm oil Alpine -do- Solar Naama Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Amazon Beauty Gas oil Wilhelmsen BW Lara Gas oil Trans Marine Afra Laurel Furnace oil PNSC - Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine - African Avocet Cement Global - Dai Tai General cargo Cosco - Da Cui Yun General cargo Cosco - Monika Project Cargo Aars Shipping - Diamantina Soya bean Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Teera Bhum Containers Dec.04, 2021 MSC Trader-II Containers MSC Pak -do- Cap Marin Containers -do- Borno LNG -do- =============================================================================

