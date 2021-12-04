ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (December 3, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Apnoia         Disc.          Alpine Marine      02-12-2021
                                 Mogas          Services
OP-3              Lian           Disc.          Gac Pakistan       01-11-2021
                  Yang Hu        Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-4               Aruna Ece      Load           Sea Trade          01-12-2021
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-6/B-7           Gsl Valerie    Disc. Load     Forbes Shipping    02-12-2021
                                 Container      Com Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-8           Tarlan         Disc. Load     Rahmat Shipping    02-12-2021
                                 Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc. Load     Riazeda            02-12-2021
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Captain        Disc. Talc     Crystal Sea        28-11-2021
                  Haddock        Powder         Services
B-11/B-12         Ssi Glorious   Load           Ocean              29-11-2021
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Sound          Disc. Soya     East Wind          27-11-2021
                  Young          Bean Seeds     Shipping Company
B-15/B-14         Hc Jana Rosa   Disc.          Gac Pakistan       01-12-2021
                                 Flours         Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Star Mistral   Discs. Wheat   Ocean World        25-11-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-25/B-24         Annita         Load Cement    Ocean Services     29-11-2021
B-25/B-24         Annita         Load Rice      Ocean Services     29-11-2021
B-26/B-27         OOCL           Disc. Load     OOCL               02-12-2021
                  Le Havre       Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Captain           03-12-2021     Disc. Talc                       Crystal Sea
Haddock                          Powder                              Services
Tarlan            03-12-2021     Disc. Load                   Rahmat Shipping
                                 Container                           Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Hilda             03-12-2021     L/2500 Rice                      Ocean Pride
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Le Mans Express   03-12-2021     D/1048 Vehicles              Sharaf Shipping
                                                              Agency Pvt. Ltd
Young Harmony     03-12-2021     D/34888 General Cargo        Legend Shipping
                                                          & Logistic Pvt. Ltd
Jiu Hua Hai       03-12-2021     D/28421 Steel Coils    Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
M.T Lahore        04-12-2021     D/73000 Crude Oil                          -
M.T Quetta        04-12-2021     D/70000 Crude Oil                          -
Northern
Dexterity         04-12-2021     D/L Container                              -
Xin Qing Dao      04-12-2021     D/L Container                              -
Talassa           04-12-2021     D/L Container                              -
Thorswind         04-12-2021     D/L Container                              -
Gilf Star         04-12-2021     D/1240 Ammonium Nitrate                    -
Aprilia           04-12-2021     L/35000 Talc Powder                        -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Mol Genesis       03-12-2021     Container Ship                             -
Msc Erminia       03-12-2021     Container Ship                             -
Kota Padang       03-12-2021     Cement                                     -
Kota Megah        03-12-2021     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Schuyler       Palm Kernel    Alpine          Nov. 22, 2021
                  Trader
MW-2              Eleen          Cement         Crystal         Nov. 29, 2021
                  Neptune
MW-4              Venture        Coal           Wilhelmsen      Nov. 23, 2021
                  Goal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Maetiga        Palm oil       Alpine          Dec. 02, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CGM        Containers     CMA CGM         Dec. 02, 2021
                  Ivanhoe
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Front Cheetah  Gas oil        Alpine          Dec. 02, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Carmencita     Wheat          Golden Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Glory Harvest  LPG            Pak Liner       Dec. 01, 2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk Nile       Containers     Maersk Pak                     Dec. 03, 2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Eleen Neptune     Cement         Crystal                        Dec. 03, 2021
Schuyler Trader   Palm Kernel    Alpine                                  -do-
Maetiga           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Venture Goal      Coal           Wilhelmsen                              -do-
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe           Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
IVS Glen Eagle    Coal           Sino Trans                     Dec. 03, 2021
FSM               LPG            Ship Shap                               -do-
Umm Bab           LNG            G.S.A                                   -do-
Giscours          Steel Coil     G.A.C                                   -do-
KSL Heng Yang     General cargo  Legend Shipping                         -do-
Maple             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Solar Naama       Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Amazon Beauty     Gas oil        Wilhelmsen
BW Lara           Gas oil        Trans Marine
Afra Laurel       Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Marlin Hera       Mogas          Alpine                                     -
African Avocet    Cement         Global                                     -
Dai Tai           General cargo  Cosco                                      -
Da Cui Yun        General cargo  Cosco                                      -
Monika            Project Cargo  Aars Shipping                              -
Diamantina        Soya bean      Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Teera Bhum        Containers                                     Dec.04, 2021
MSC Trader-II     Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
Cap Marin         Containers                                             -do-
Borno             LNG                                                    -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

