04 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (December 3, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Apnoia Disc. Alpine Marine 02-12-2021
Mogas Services
OP-3 Lian Disc. Gac Pakistan 01-11-2021
Yang Hu Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-4 Aruna Ece Load Sea Trade 01-12-2021
Clinkers Shipping
B-6/B-7 Gsl Valerie Disc. Load Forbes Shipping 02-12-2021
Container Com Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-8 Tarlan Disc. Load Rahmat Shipping 02-12-2021
Container Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 02-12-2021
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Captain Disc. Talc Crystal Sea 28-11-2021
Haddock Powder Services
B-11/B-12 Ssi Glorious Load Ocean 29-11-2021
Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Sound Disc. Soya East Wind 27-11-2021
Young Bean Seeds Shipping Company
B-15/B-14 Hc Jana Rosa Disc. Gac Pakistan 01-12-2021
Flours Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Star Mistral Discs. Wheat Ocean World 25-11-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-25/B-24 Annita Load Cement Ocean Services 29-11-2021
B-25/B-24 Annita Load Rice Ocean Services 29-11-2021
B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc. Load OOCL 02-12-2021
Le Havre Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Captain 03-12-2021 Disc. Talc Crystal Sea
Haddock Powder Services
Tarlan 03-12-2021 Disc. Load Rahmat Shipping
Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Hilda 03-12-2021 L/2500 Rice Ocean Pride
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Le Mans Express 03-12-2021 D/1048 Vehicles Sharaf Shipping
Agency Pvt. Ltd
Young Harmony 03-12-2021 D/34888 General Cargo Legend Shipping
& Logistic Pvt. Ltd
Jiu Hua Hai 03-12-2021 D/28421 Steel Coils Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
M.T Lahore 04-12-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil -
M.T Quetta 04-12-2021 D/70000 Crude Oil -
Northern
Dexterity 04-12-2021 D/L Container -
Xin Qing Dao 04-12-2021 D/L Container -
Talassa 04-12-2021 D/L Container -
Thorswind 04-12-2021 D/L Container -
Gilf Star 04-12-2021 D/1240 Ammonium Nitrate -
Aprilia 04-12-2021 L/35000 Talc Powder -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Mol Genesis 03-12-2021 Container Ship -
Msc Erminia 03-12-2021 Container Ship -
Kota Padang 03-12-2021 Cement -
Kota Megah 03-12-2021 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Schuyler Palm Kernel Alpine Nov. 22, 2021
Trader
MW-2 Eleen Cement Crystal Nov. 29, 2021
Neptune
MW-4 Venture Coal Wilhelmsen Nov. 23, 2021
Goal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Maetiga Palm oil Alpine Dec. 02, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM Dec. 02, 2021
Ivanhoe
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Front Cheetah Gas oil Alpine Dec. 02, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Carmencita Wheat Golden Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Glory Harvest LPG Pak Liner Dec. 01, 2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak Dec. 03, 2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Eleen Neptune Cement Crystal Dec. 03, 2021
Schuyler Trader Palm Kernel Alpine -do-
Maetiga Palm oil Alpine -do-
Venture Goal Coal Wilhelmsen -do-
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
IVS Glen Eagle Coal Sino Trans Dec. 03, 2021
FSM LPG Ship Shap -do-
Umm Bab LNG G.S.A -do-
Giscours Steel Coil G.A.C -do-
KSL Heng Yang General cargo Legend Shipping -do-
Maple Palm oil Alpine -do-
Solar Naama Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Amazon Beauty Gas oil Wilhelmsen
BW Lara Gas oil Trans Marine
Afra Laurel Furnace oil PNSC -
Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine -
African Avocet Cement Global -
Dai Tai General cargo Cosco -
Da Cui Yun General cargo Cosco -
Monika Project Cargo Aars Shipping -
Diamantina Soya bean Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Teera Bhum Containers Dec.04, 2021
MSC Trader-II Containers MSC Pak -do-
Cap Marin Containers -do-
Borno LNG -do-
=============================================================================
