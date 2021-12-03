ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar little changed after lower-than-expected US payrolls

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar surrendered most of its gains to trade little changed on Friday after the release of a disappointing US jobs report that suggested the Federal Reserve could pull back from plans to accelerate tapering of its asset purchases and deliver less aggressive interest rate hikes.

US non-farm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would advance by 550,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as a gain of 306,000 jobs to as high as 800,000.

"With this jobs report it may give them (Fed) pause to say 'okay we don't have to accelerate in December. We can give it another few weeks until we have better data from Omicron and we know what we're dealing with,'" said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"They can keep ahead with their taper timeline, but accelerating at this point in an information vacuum where we don't have all the information on Omicron is irresponsible and hasty," said Hayes, referring to the new, highly contagious COVID-19 variant.

In early morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.1% to 96.214. The euro was slightly down at $1.1296.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 01% at 113.355.

Dollar us jobs

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar little changed after lower-than-expected US payrolls

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls to yet another historic low

PPP’s Agha Siraj Durrani surrenders to NAB

Oil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens

Pakistan allows use of Afghan trucks for transportation of wheat from India

Azam Swati tenders written apology to ECP over accusatory remarks

Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage

Cementing ties, UAE buys 80 French-made Rafale warplanes

7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 54% YoY: PCGA

Turkish central bank again stops lira from sliding to record

WHO urges Asia-Pacific to get ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections

Read more stories