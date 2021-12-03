NA body summons officials over cutting of trees in AJK

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan expressed concern over cutting of trees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and summoned secretary, Forests Department and the Government of AJK in the next meeting.

The meeting, presided over under the chairmanship of Rana Shamim Ahmed, during discussion on the agenda regarding the allocated and utilised budget by the AJK Council during the last five years, viewed that the Forest Department of the Government of AJK was required to make foolproof arrangements for safeguarding the forests but unfortunately, the position was entirely different as the concerned authorities seemed to be failing in preventing undue cutting of trees by the inhabitants on account of fire purpose, leading to conversion of green hills into barren lands.

Therefore, the committee decided to summon secretary, Forests Department, and the Government of AJK in the next meeting.

Regarding the project titled “Construction of Rathoa-Haryam Bridge”, the committee was informed by the ministry that about 75 percent physical progress of the said project has been completed, while the remaining 25 percent work was lying in waiting due to an unwanted tug of war among different stakeholders.

A Fact-Finding Inquiry, appointed by the Government of AJK on the direction of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, had submitted its report and all those held responsible will be taken to task.

The Committee directed the ministry to provide to it a copy of the Fact-Finding Inquiry Report along-with implementation status of actions taken thereof on the recommendations of the said Fact-Finding Inquiry besides the roadmap for completion of the said project in the next meeting.

The committee also decided to visit the AJK in order to oversee the on-ground physical progress of the ongoing development projects.

The meeting was attended by Saleem Rehman, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Ghazala Saifi, Ehsanullah Reki, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar and Shamim Ara Panhwar, MNAs/members.

The senior officers of the ministries of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and Finance, and the Government of AJK, were also present in the meeting.

