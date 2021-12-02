ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
Local government law: JI Karachi serves legal notice to Sindh CM

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami, Karachi chapter has served a legal notice on the Chief Minister Sindh, seeking a reversal of fresh amendments recently made to the local government law.

The Sindh Assembly, which houses an overwhelming majority of the ruling PPP adopted amendments to the local government law last week to grab nearly all powers and functions of the already ineffectual the local bodies system.

The fresh legislation left the opposition parties perturbed since it centralized powers to the province government that meant for the local bodies to govern. The amendments kicked off a legal fight in the province, as the JI emerged the first party to challenge the law.

Saifuddin Advocate on behalf of Chief of JI Karachi, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, served a legal notice on Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, demanding for withdraws the amendment bill passed by the Sindh Assembly recently.

The JI has already opposed the amendments politically, fearing the fresh legislation will further undermine the local government system in Sindh.

In the legal notice, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has asked the Chief Minister to withdraw the clauses of the bill that “violate” the Constitution within seven days. He also warned him of approaching to the higher judiciary if failed to reverse the amendments. The notice says that the Chief Minister Sindh should amend the local government law in accordance to the provisions of the Constitution.

It made it clear that the law does not value to any legislation and legislative procedure if it does not meet the Constitution. It said that the court will strike down any legislations made in violation of the Constitution.

Naeemur Rehman in the notice mentioned that the JI has always opposed attempts that make the local government system ineffectual.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah PPP Sindh Assembly Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

