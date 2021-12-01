ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai central bank says doesn't support digital assets as payments

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank on Wednesday warned companies about accepting digital assets as payment for goods and services, as more companies rolled out partnerships to accept major cryptocurrencies as payment.

"High volatility of digital asset prices, risk of cyber theft and personal data leakages and tools for money laundering could impact customers and businesses," the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Thai firms announce tie-ups with local cryptocurrency exchanges to accept digital assets as payments. Thailand has seen a surge in cryptocurrency trading and interest during the pandemic.

Cryptocurrencies brace for winter, virtual Adidas and a bitcoin city

Property developer SC Assets Pcl this week announced a partnership with digital assets exchange, Zipmex to allow customers to buy property using digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Zipmex token.

A similar partnership was announced between retailer, the Mall Group and rival exchange, Bitkub.

Local lenders have also been investing in cryptocurrency exchanges. Last month, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl said it would acquire Thai-based exchange, Bitkub for $537 million.

Zipmex is backed reuters.com/article/thailand-crypto-currency-idUSL4N2Q2120 by Bank of Ayudhya Pcl and counts B Capital Group, the venture capital firm of Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, as an investor.

What Pakistan can learn as Dubai races to become cryptocurrency ‘hub’

The Thai central bank said it was working with the securities and Exchange Commission to come up with regulatory models for digital assets as payments to limit risks.

Thailand's central bank cryptocurrencies Digital Assets Digital coin

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Thai central bank says doesn't support digital assets as payments

Pakistan allows booster shots for healthcare workers, people over 50 amid new variant fears

Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Corporate sector: FBR extends deadline for digital mode of payments to Dec 31

EU unveils 300-billion euro answer to China's Belt and Road

Zahir's counsel seeks medical examination, says client suffering from severe mental ailment

US tightens travel rules as more countries secure borders to quell Omicron

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

Three students shot dead, 8 people wounded at Michigan high school; 15-year-old arrested

ICC Test rankings: Shaheen Afridi breaks into top five for the first time

Read more stories