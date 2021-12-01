ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
Business & Finance

Cathay Pacific's liquidity strong, Omicron impact unclear

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has maintained a strong liquidity position at a time when the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on travel demand remains unclear, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The airline said its liquidity of HK$31.7 billion as of Oct. 31 was only slightly down on HK$32.8 billion at June 30 due largely to a strong performance in the air cargo business.

"It is too early to assess the impact on travel demand," Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said of the Omicron variant.

