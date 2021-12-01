ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
BYCO 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
FNEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.84%)
GGGL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GGL 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
JSCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.81%)
NETSOL 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.81%)
PACE 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (10%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.73%)
PRL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.15%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-4.04%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,664 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.01%)
BR30 18,860 Increased By ▲ 185.78 (0.99%)
KSE100 45,297 Increased By ▲ 224.14 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,498 Increased By ▲ 68.75 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Production may begin by CY-end: Samsung mobile phone plant to offer 800 jobs at the outset: S. Korean envoy

Recorder Report Updated 01 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo has said that Samsung is establishing a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Pakistan that will give new job opportunities to hundreds of local people.

Talking to Business Recorder at a seminar on “Emergence of New Terror Threats and Regional Plans for Peacebuilding,” organized by Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR) at a hotel here on Monday evening, the Korean Ambassador also said that Samsung mobile phone manufacturing plant is expected to start its production by the end of current calendar year.

Initially, this mobile manufacturing plant will offer 800 jobs to local people and these job opportunities could increase in futures.

He said Korean government is interested to invest for infrastructure development as it has invested $4 billion in hydro power projects in Pakistan and this investment may further increase.

He said Pakistan and South Korea are enjoying exemplary bilateral relations. The relations between two Asian states have been improved and periodically enhanced in many sectors of mutual interest, he added.

He said the current bilateral trade volume between the two friendly countries is at $1.4 billion, which is far behind from its potential. He was optimistic that the trade volumes between Pakistan and Korea will increase further.

He was also hopeful that more Korean companies will come to Pakistan to start their businesses here.

Regarding terrorism, the Korean Ambassador said that it is an international threat across the globe. “But we will synergize our energies to enhance the trade between Pakistan and South Korea,” he said. “This will augment our plans for peace building in the region,” he added.

Ahsan Mukhtar Zuberi, Secretary General PCFR, welcomed the guests and lauded the achievements and future prospects of PCFR. Former Ambassador Shahid Amin, Chairman PCFR said that terrorism is a global phenomenon but here every terrorist activity is linked to the Muslims which is a false narrative and plays a critical role in propagating false ideologies.

Dr Moonis Ahmer, former Dean Faculty of Social sciences, University of Karachi expressed that terrorists manipulate fear through the use of violence to achieve their objective. Terrorism aims to create terror, a feeling of insecurity and an idea that leaders can no longer protect those they lead. He said that terrorism alters economic behavior, primarily by changing investment and consumption patterns as well as diverting public and private resources away from productive activities and towards protective measures.

Former Ambassador Alam Brohi Co-Chairman PCFR also spoke on the importance of peacebuilding in the region for the betterment of humankind. Secretary General and Chairman PCFR presented the memento to the Korean Ambassador and members of his delegation. The event was concluded with the vote of thanks by Ambassador Hassan Habib. The event was hosted by Saqib Salim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Samsung job opportunities hydropower projects PCFR

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Production may begin by CY-end: Samsung mobile phone plant to offer 800 jobs at the outset: S. Korean envoy

Nov CPI up 11.53pc YoY

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

WHO warns against Omicron travel bans as nations shut borders

Bilawal censures govt for holding talks with TTP

LPG cylinder price reduced

Saleem replaces Soomro as PC board chairman

Talks begin with Canadian firm to settle Reko Diq dispute

FCA for Oct 2021: Nepra approves Rs4.74/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Read more stories