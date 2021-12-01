Production may begin by CY-end: Samsung mobile phone plant to offer 800 jobs at the outset: S. Korean envoy

KARACHI: The Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo has said that Samsung is establishing a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Pakistan that will give new job opportunities to hundreds of local people.

Talking to Business Recorder at a seminar on “Emergence of New Terror Threats and Regional Plans for Peacebuilding,” organized by Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR) at a hotel here on Monday evening, the Korean Ambassador also said that Samsung mobile phone manufacturing plant is expected to start its production by the end of current calendar year.

Initially, this mobile manufacturing plant will offer 800 jobs to local people and these job opportunities could increase in futures.

He said Korean government is interested to invest for infrastructure development as it has invested $4 billion in hydro power projects in Pakistan and this investment may further increase.

He said Pakistan and South Korea are enjoying exemplary bilateral relations. The relations between two Asian states have been improved and periodically enhanced in many sectors of mutual interest, he added.

He said the current bilateral trade volume between the two friendly countries is at $1.4 billion, which is far behind from its potential. He was optimistic that the trade volumes between Pakistan and Korea will increase further.

He was also hopeful that more Korean companies will come to Pakistan to start their businesses here.

Regarding terrorism, the Korean Ambassador said that it is an international threat across the globe. “But we will synergize our energies to enhance the trade between Pakistan and South Korea,” he said. “This will augment our plans for peace building in the region,” he added.

Ahsan Mukhtar Zuberi, Secretary General PCFR, welcomed the guests and lauded the achievements and future prospects of PCFR. Former Ambassador Shahid Amin, Chairman PCFR said that terrorism is a global phenomenon but here every terrorist activity is linked to the Muslims which is a false narrative and plays a critical role in propagating false ideologies.

Dr Moonis Ahmer, former Dean Faculty of Social sciences, University of Karachi expressed that terrorists manipulate fear through the use of violence to achieve their objective. Terrorism aims to create terror, a feeling of insecurity and an idea that leaders can no longer protect those they lead. He said that terrorism alters economic behavior, primarily by changing investment and consumption patterns as well as diverting public and private resources away from productive activities and towards protective measures.

Former Ambassador Alam Brohi Co-Chairman PCFR also spoke on the importance of peacebuilding in the region for the betterment of humankind. Secretary General and Chairman PCFR presented the memento to the Korean Ambassador and members of his delegation. The event was concluded with the vote of thanks by Ambassador Hassan Habib. The event was hosted by Saqib Salim.

