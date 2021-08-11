ANL 30.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
PTA issues MDM approval to Lucky Motor Corp for Samsung phones

Ali Ahmed 11 Aug 2021

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) authorisation to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited to manufacture Samsung-branded phones in the country.

The authorisation has been given under the MDM Regulations 2021, a press release issued by the PTA stated.

“The company had applied for authorisation to set up a mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi, Pakistan where it will manufacture Samsung brand mobile devices,” added the PTA.

The authority said this is a landmark achievement and “will further revolutionise the vibrant mobile manufacturing ecosystem in the country by ensuring presence of major local and foreign players in the market".

The PTA has so far issued MDM authorisations to 25 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G) locally. "Mobile devices manufactured by these companies shall not only be sold in the country but will also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond," the PTA added.

Lucky Motor announces agreement for production of Samsung-branded mobile devices in Pakistan

Last month, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC), a subsidiary of Lucky Cement Limited, announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it has entered into an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., FZE (Samsung) for the production of Samsung-branded mobile devices in Pakistan.

The notice added the production facility for producing Samsung mobile devices will be located at LMC’s existing plant facility producing vehicles at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Special Economic Zone, Port Qasim, Karachi.

The production facility is expected to be completed by end of December 2021.

Secretary informs parliamentary panel: 'Samsung poised to enter local market; two firms short-listed'

Market talk suggests the prices of Samsung-branded mobile phones are expected to come down in the range of 15-20% after the manufacturing plant starts distributing locally-made devices.

