Fastest, highest, longest: five records set by UAE

DUBAI: From the world's tallest building to the deepest diving pool, the United Arab Emirates, which turns 50 on Thursday, has a love of setting records.

Here are five of the wealthy Gulf state's record-breaking feats:

Tallest building

Dubai is the glitziest of the UAE's seven emirates and its shining achievement is the needle-shaped Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

The 828-metre (2,717-feet) skyscraper, in glistening glass and steel, opened in the downtown area in 2010.

Known as Burj Dubai before its inauguration, it was renamed Burj Khalifa in honour of UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Biggest Ferris wheel

The world's largest Ferris wheel, Ain Dubai, opened in October 2021.

At 250 metres (820 feet) from the ground to the top of its rim, Ain Dubai ("Dubai Eye") towers above the Bluewaters artificial island.

Each of its 48 carriages can hold 40 people, and it takes 38 minutes to complete a full rotation.

Longest zipline

Dubai is not the only emirate with record-breaking structures, with Ras Al-Khaimah boasting the world's longest zipline.

Jebel Jais Flight, which opened in January 2018, spans 2,831.88 metres (9,290 feet).

Riders can reach speeds up to 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour as they zip through the Hajar mountain range.

Deepest diving pool

Dubai added to its list of records in June when it opened the world's deepest swimming pool for diving.

Deep Dive Dubai, an indoor facility for scuba diving, plumbs 60 metres (196 feet). Divers can explore a mock sunken city, play chess and navigate through caves.

Fastest rollercoaster

Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, also has its share of records including the world's fastest rollercoaster.

Formula Rossa, which simulates driving a Formula One car at a speed of up to 240 kilometres (150 miles) an hour, is located at the Ferrari World theme park and opened in November 2010.