Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today), will discuss country’s political and economic situation in addition to geopolitical issues including Afghanistan.

To be presided over by the Prime Minister, the meeting is expected to discuss other key issues including use of electronic voting machines (EMVs) in elections, I-voting and challenges of the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, and possible measures to stop its spread in the country.

The issue of vote buying in NA 133 Lahore allegedly by both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and role of Election Commission to stop this malpractice through use of EVMs will also come under discussion.

Petroleum Division will give a presentation on existing vacancies of CEOs/ MDs in Ministries/ Division and their attached departments.

Relaxation of article 4.3.4 (minimum equity requirement for renewal of licence) of National Aviation Policy -2019 in favour of M/s Serene Air, M/s Air Blue, M/s PIACL and M/s Princely Jets is also on the agenda of the cabinet.

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Aviation Division will also submit a report on height restrictions under Rule 68 (obstacle limitation surface) of CAA rules.

The winter gas load management plan 2021 is also expected to be approved by the Cabinet including provision of RLNG. Provision of wheat to Afghanistan will also be approved.

Other items of agenda will be as follows: (i) Commerce- hardship case of officers of Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran in importing vehicles under Transfer of Residence (TR) scheme; (ii) Interior Division- entry/ extension for Tabligh visa category; (iii) National Health Services regulations and Coordination Division - promotion and growth of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Industry in Pakistan; (iv) Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division - appointment of Chairman, Employees’ old-age benefits institution on contract basis; (v) submission of cases for seeking approval of the federal government to grant fresh overseas employment promoter licences, withdrawal of transfer and change of jurisdiction of overseas employment promoter licence under section 12(2) & 12(4) of the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 and under Rule 8(5) & 11(A) of Emigration Rules, 1979; (vi) ratification of the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on November 12, 2021; (v) ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) held on November 18, 2021; (vi) Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Division- Economic Indicators; (vii) Commerce Division- permission for import of montanide oil from Seppic France in favour of M/s Alternative Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd, Lahore for supply to livestock and diary development department Government of Punjab; and (viii) selection boards for appointment of Chairman Implementation Tribunal for newspapers employees and Chairman Press Council of Pakistan (PCP).

Unconfirmed reports suggest Finance Ministry is also expected to present tax measures and withdrawal of exemption to the cabinet for approval as per agreement with the IMF.

