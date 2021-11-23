Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet that is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair will discuss the country’s economic and political situation and other related issues.

Use of electronic voting machine (EVM) in elections and I-voting will be discussed in the light of recent legislation during the joint sitting of Parliament. The Cabinet is likely to praise the members of parliament belonging to PTI and its allies like MQM, PML (Q), GDA and BAP for their support in the passage of the legislation.

The Cabinet, sources said, is also expected to discuss the implications of the recent audio leak of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and affidavit of former Chief Justice of High Court of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim.

Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin is likely to brief the Cabinet on the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the implementation of ‘prior conditions’ including greater autonomy to the SBP and withdrawal of exemptions of Rs330 billion.

The Federal Cabinet will be briefed about inflation in the country and measures being taken to control it and the provision of relief to the poor segments of society.

The Cabinet will be briefed about vacant positions in different Ministries/ Divisions and measures taken to fill them.

The appointment of Chairman Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) and Member Copyright is also on the agenda of the Cabinet.

The Cabinet will also consider a summary of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom regarding appointment of Member Electronic Certification Accreditation Council. Increase in prices of 38 medicines is also on the cards. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has already submitted a summary.

Removal of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), appointment of Member Water and Member Power (Wapda) will also be approved in the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet is expected to ratify the decisions of Cabinet Committee on disposal of Legislative Cases.

The Cabinet will also ratify the decisions of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) taken on November 4, 2021, which includes update on FIA inquiry in petroleum crises as the Committee had directed FIA to present its report to the Cabinet.

The sources said, the minutes of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet taken on November 15, 2021 will also be presented for ratification, which includes second installment payment of Rs134 billion to the IPPs of pre-1994 policy, 1994 policy and 2015 which is 60 per cent of the agreed amount.

