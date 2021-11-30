Over 79pc of wheat sowing target achieved, says PAD

LAHORE: The wheat sowing target for this year, which was set at 16.7 million acres, has been met to date, according to the Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD). On the other hand, growers representatives claim that lower rate of phosphatic fertilizers, difference between support price announced by Sindh and Punjab and dry weather may impact the production negatively.

DG Agriculture Punjab (Extension) Dr Anjum Ali Buttar told Business Recorder that 80 percent of the 16.70 million acres of land has been achieved so far with eyes on getting a production of 21.90 million metric tons.

During the last year, the sowing target was 16.210 million acres with production target of 20 million metric tons. However, due to favourable circumstances growers brought 16.670 million acres of land under wheat sowing and got 20.90 million metric tons of production with average per acre yield of 31.34 maund per acre.

Dr Anjum further said this year there was much competition because of competitive crops. However, he said that a comprehensive campaign was run by the department, which included inclusion of private sector, mega incentive programmes and inclusion of 30,000 students of different universities to impact new techniques to growers for convincing them to meet the sowing target and adopt good agriculture practices for better yield.

Farmers Bureau of Pakistan (FBP) President Dr Zafar Hayyat speaking about wheat sowing said that sowing is almost complete but two things will hamper the production. He said that difference of wheat support price announced by Punjab and Sindh would demotivate our growers.

He said Sindh had announced Rs 2200 per maund while Punjab’s support price has been fixed at Rs 1950 per maund.

Another factor is non-availability and high prices of phosphatic fertilizers at the time of sowing due to which its application rate remained half against the requirement, he said, and added that it may make an impact of 25 per cent lower per maund yield.

Dr Zafar said the government should take measures to ensure availability of Urea at the controlled rates now so that it should not further hurt the wheat production.

