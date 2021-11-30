ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
KPT to build six-lane bridge, connecting east and west wharves: Zaidi

INP 30 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is contracting for a six-lane bridge after planning and tendering process, federal maritime affairs minister announced on Monday.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi in a tweet said that the contract is being finalized after 2 1/2 years planning and tendering process.

The six-lane bridge connecting East and West Wharves along Native Jetty will cost Rs 2.3 billion, he said. The project will be completed within 18 months, the minister stated.

The movement of cargo and traffic congestions caused by it was a big challenge. This six-lane bridge will address this issue, the Maritime Affairs minister said.

The KPT in an earlier statement had said that the project envisages the development of a six-lane, approximately nine kilometres long, elevated port expressway that would be connected to the under construction Pakistan Deep Water Container Port (PDWCP) with the Lyari Expressway while passing over the Mauripur Road.

