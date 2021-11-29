Gold price increases by Rs1,000 per tola in local market

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24-karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs123,800 in the local market on Monday against Rs122,800 a day ago.

The price of 10 gram 24-karat gold also increased by Rs857 to Rs106,138 whereas 10 gram 22-karat went up to Rs 97,294.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 and was quoted at $1,794 against its sale at $1,787, traders said.