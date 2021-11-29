LME aluminium may revisit Nov 25 high of $2,736 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may revisit its Nov. 25 high of $2,736 per tonne this week, following its stabilization around a support at $2,554.

The support has triggered a bounce which is expected to extend to $2,511.

The bounce has been developing within a rising channel which looks intact despite the deep fall on Nov. 26.

A break below $2,554 could open the way towards $2,347.

