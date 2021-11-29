CBOT wheat may drop to $8.37; correction incomplete

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may drop to $8.37 per bushel, as it failed to break a resistance at $8.51-1/2.

The correction from $8.74-3/4 may consist of three waves. The pause around $8.51-1/2 signals the development of the wave c towards $8.25-1/2.

A break above $8.51-1/2 could lead to a gain into $8.60-1/4 to $8.67-3/4 range.

The break will be confirmed when wheat goes above $8.55-1/4.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a similar resistance at $8.57, the 100% level, which is expected to work together with the one at $8.51-1/2 to temporarily stop the rise.

The uptrend remains intact within a rising channel despite the coming correction.

