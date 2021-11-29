ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,614 Increased By ▲ 95.25 (2.11%)
BR30 18,500 Increased By ▲ 223.03 (1.22%)
KSE100 45,010 Increased By ▲ 896.08 (2.03%)
KSE30 17,412 Increased By ▲ 377.58 (2.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may drop to $8.37; correction incomplete

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may drop to $8.37 per bushel, as it failed to break a resistance at $8.51-1/2.

The correction from $8.74-3/4 may consist of three waves. The pause around $8.51-1/2 signals the development of the wave c towards $8.25-1/2.

A break above $8.51-1/2 could lead to a gain into $8.60-1/4 to $8.67-3/4 range.

The break will be confirmed when wheat goes above $8.55-1/4.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a similar resistance at $8.57, the 100% level, which is expected to work together with the one at $8.51-1/2 to temporarily stop the rise.

The uptrend remains intact within a rising channel despite the coming correction.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may drop to $8.37; correction incomplete

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target in first Test

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

Read more stories