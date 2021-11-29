ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PTI issues show-cause notice to MNA Fatyana

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a show-cause notice to its Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana after he levelled allegations of witnessing a fight between Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and Prime Minister aide Malik Amin Aslam during a conference in Glasgow, organized by the United Nations.

The show-cause notice to MNA Riaz Fatyana was issued by PTI’s ‘standing committee on accountability and discipline’ on the request of Advisor to the Prime Minister for Climate Change of Pakistan Malik Amin Aslam and sought his explanation by December 4.

Through the notice, the PTI’s committee sought evidence from Riaz Fatyana regarding the alleged brawl between Malik Amin Aslam and Zartaj Gul, adding that the allegation of the brawl was baseless as Gul returned to the country to attend a joint session of the parliament on November 17.

In the notice, Fatyana has been alleged to have departed for Glasgow to attend the COP26 on behalf of a non-government organisation (NGO) and “illegally” insisted Pakistan’s visiting team to made him part of the government’s delegation, besides demanding vehicles for personal use. It stated that his inclusion in the government’s delegation was impossible without getting an approval from the prime minister.

It also alleged that Fatyana had also demanded the government’s delegation to provide him the conference’s card and SIM card. The show-cause notice alleged that Fatyana had levelled allegations against the delegation members after they did not fulfill the “illegal” demands.

Fatyana had earlier claimed that during the UN conference on climate change, Minister for State Zartaj Gul had a brawl with the Prime Minister’s adviser and she returned to Pakistan in the middle of the event.

He said the representation of Pakistan in the conference was not up to the mark due to incompetence of the officials of the ministry.

