ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad: crime rate on the rise

Fazal Sher 28 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Street crimes especially gold, cash, and cell phone snatching and house robberies have increased in various areas of the federal capital as armed gangs stole or snatched valuables worth Rs 11,184,000 in 22 incidents of crime against property during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers struck at 17 different locations and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 10,924,000 and armed persons snatched cash, mobile phone, and gold ornament from five people at gunpoint worth Rs 260,000 during the period under review.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 27 vehicles including 11 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from various localities of the city.

In the last week, auto thieves, stole 16 cars bearing registration number, RIV-7163 belonging to Abdul Majid, BBM-029 belonging to Ayees Aslam, RIY-5155 belonging to Muhammad Arshad, BU-486 belonging to Shaukat Zaman, DJ-401 belonging to Rashid Ali, ZR-240 belonging to Wahid Mehmood, ALL-430 belonging to Muhammad Aamir, AJU-907 belonging to Nazir Ahmed, AHQ-458 belonging to Shahid Ali, BFR-373 belonging to Amjad Mehmood, LED-154 belonging to Abdur Rehman, JF-170 belonging to Muhamad Arshad, BQ-276 belonging to Zameer Ahmed, LOV-6118 belonging to Hassan Qureshi, LZO-1466 belonging to Shehbaz Masih, and LZT-207 belonging to Tamuir Khan.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Aabpara, Industrial Area, and Margalla police stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

street crimes Gunpoint crime rate

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Islamabad: crime rate on the rise

WTO’s big moot postponed due to new Covid variant

Cut in MTRs: Major CMOs oppose PTA’s decision

Covid cash transfers: BISP made ‘irregular’ payments of Rs1.84bn: audit report

PSO receivables hit Rs402.863bn mark

Cost of starting business: Global index puts Pakistan at 101st place

$3bn Saudi Arabia safe deposits: summary approved by cabinet

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Gwadar needs separate authority to resolve civic issues: Mandviwalla

ECO states urged for early implementation of projects involving Afghanistan

ED on telecom sector: FBR challenges SHC judgment

Read more stories