Islamabad: crime rate on the rise

ISLAMABAD: Street crimes especially gold, cash, and cell phone snatching and house robberies have increased in various areas of the federal capital as armed gangs stole or snatched valuables worth Rs 11,184,000 in 22 incidents of crime against property during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers struck at 17 different locations and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 10,924,000 and armed persons snatched cash, mobile phone, and gold ornament from five people at gunpoint worth Rs 260,000 during the period under review.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 27 vehicles including 11 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from various localities of the city.

In the last week, auto thieves, stole 16 cars bearing registration number, RIV-7163 belonging to Abdul Majid, BBM-029 belonging to Ayees Aslam, RIY-5155 belonging to Muhammad Arshad, BU-486 belonging to Shaukat Zaman, DJ-401 belonging to Rashid Ali, ZR-240 belonging to Wahid Mehmood, ALL-430 belonging to Muhammad Aamir, AJU-907 belonging to Nazir Ahmed, AHQ-458 belonging to Shahid Ali, BFR-373 belonging to Amjad Mehmood, LED-154 belonging to Abdur Rehman, JF-170 belonging to Muhamad Arshad, BQ-276 belonging to Zameer Ahmed, LOV-6118 belonging to Hassan Qureshi, LZO-1466 belonging to Shehbaz Masih, and LZT-207 belonging to Tamuir Khan.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Aabpara, Industrial Area, and Margalla police stations.

