PM recognises JS Bank as best private sector bank

ISLAMABAD: JS Bank was recognised by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Best Private Sector Bank under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (KJYES), the flagship programme of the Government of Pakistan.

With an aim to empower the nation’s youth for a sustainable tomorrow, JS Bank provides value-added financial offerings and services to build entrepreneurial spirit. Under KJ YES, the Bank has till date, created over 4000 jobs through facilitating disbursement of more than 1000 loans with a cumulative value of over Rs4.5 billion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated JS Bank for its efforts to create livelihoods and said that the efforts of the Bank were a benchmark for the financial industry.

Thanking the PM for his appreciation, President & CEO JS Bank Basir Shamsie stated, “Living up to our motto of a responsible corporate entity, we work every day to make a positive grassroots impact on people’s lives by supporting economic growth.”

