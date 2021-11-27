KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 26, 2021).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Surmawala Sec. A.Shah Ghazi Sug. (Sus.) 500 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 15.00 Pearl Sec. Avanceon Limited 500 124.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 124.00 Surmawala Sec. D.G.Cement 500 78.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 78.25 Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Foods Ltd. (R) 500,000 2.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 2.40 Fortune Sec. First National Equity 1,300,000 10.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 10.90 Shaffi Securities Hond Atlas Cars 3,000 217.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 217.00 MRA Sec. Hub Power 8,716 70.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,716 70.00 BMA Capital Indus Motor 10,000 1,300.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 1,300.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 3,524 24.75 Growth Sec. 525,000 24.63 MRA Sec. 10,000 24.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 538,524 24.63 Multiline Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 195,500 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 195,500 15.00 Sherman Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 750 140.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750 140.05 Surmawala Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 500 11.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.50 IGI Finex Treet Corporation 119,000 52.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 119,000 52.50 Fortune Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 32,000 94.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,000 94.00 Trust Securities Worldcall Telecom 10,000,000 5.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 5.51 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 12,709,490 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021