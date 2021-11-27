Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
27 Nov 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 26, 2021).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Surmawala Sec. A.Shah Ghazi Sug. (Sus.) 500 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 15.00
Pearl Sec. Avanceon Limited 500 124.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 124.00
Surmawala Sec. D.G.Cement 500 78.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 78.25
Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Foods Ltd. (R) 500,000 2.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 2.40
Fortune Sec. First National Equity 1,300,000 10.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 10.90
Shaffi Securities Hond Atlas Cars 3,000 217.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 217.00
MRA Sec. Hub Power 8,716 70.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,716 70.00
BMA Capital Indus Motor 10,000 1,300.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 1,300.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 3,524 24.75
Growth Sec. 525,000 24.63
MRA Sec. 10,000 24.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 538,524 24.63
Multiline Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 195,500 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 195,500 15.00
Sherman Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 750 140.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750 140.05
Surmawala Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 500 11.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.50
IGI Finex Treet Corporation 119,000 52.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 119,000 52.50
Fortune Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 32,000 94.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,000 94.00
Trust Securities Worldcall Telecom 10,000,000 5.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 5.51
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 12,709,490
===========================================================================================
