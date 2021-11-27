ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 27 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 26, 2021).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                           Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Surmawala Sec.                   A.Shah Ghazi Sug. (Sus.)                500          15.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500          15.00
Pearl Sec.                       Avanceon Limited                        500         124.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500         124.00
Surmawala Sec.                   D.G.Cement                              500          78.25
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500          78.25
Arif Habib Ltd.                  Fauji Foods Ltd. (R)                500,000           2.40
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500,000           2.40
Fortune Sec.                     First National Equity             1,300,000          10.90
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,300,000          10.90
Shaffi Securities                Hond Atlas Cars                       3,000         217.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,000         217.00
MRA Sec.                         Hub Power                             8,716          70.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              8,716          70.00
BMA Capital                      Indus Motor                          10,000       1,300.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000       1,300.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani              Pak Agro Pckg Ltd.                    3,524          24.75
Growth Sec.                                                          525,000          24.63
MRA Sec.                                                              10,000          24.75
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            538,524          24.63
Multiline Sec.                   Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal             195,500          15.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            195,500          15.00
Sherman Sec.                     Searle Company Ltd.                     750         140.05
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                750         140.05
Surmawala Sec.                   Siddiqsons Tin Plate                    500          11.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500          11.50
IGI Finex                        Treet Corporation                   119,000          52.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            119,000          52.50
Fortune Sec.                     TRG Pakistan Ltd.                    32,000          94.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             32,000          94.00
Trust Securities                 Worldcall Telecom                10,000,000           5.51
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000,000           5.51
===========================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                   12,709,490
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

