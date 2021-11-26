ANL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
FFL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
FNEL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.18%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
JSCL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
KAPCO 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
NETSOL 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.71%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PAEL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.3%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-0.09%)
BR30 18,286 Decreased By ▼ -53.92 (-0.29%)
KSE100 43,916 Decreased By ▼ -19.51 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,917 Decreased By ▼ -22.23 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Protest paralyses Bangladesh capital after student death

AFP 26 Nov 2021

DHAKA: Huge crowds blockaded busy streets and harassed drivers in the Bangladeshi capital on Thursday to protest the death of a high school student in a road accident.

Thousands of uniformed students brought traffic to a standstill around Dhaka's main commercial district and near the national parliament.

Others marched to the city mayor's office, demanding a fast-track prosecution for the driver of a garbage truck accused of fatally running over the pupil.

"We won't return home until we get justice," Sabit Bin Arif told AFP.

"We want justice. We want safety of our lives on the roads. How can we sit back when our friend got killed by such negligence?" the 18-year-old added.

Students were seen approaching vehicles -- including police vans -- and asking those behind the steering wheel to show their driving licenses.

In 2018, similar street protests sparked by the deaths of two students in a bus accident grew into a nationwide movement that stopped traffic around the country for a week, prompting a government crackdown.

Authorities later introduced a road law increasing punishments for reckless driving, but students participating in Thursday's protest said the measures did not go far enough.

"We won't return home until our rights are ensured this time," Israt Jahan Ivy, 17, told AFP. "We are not against the government. We just want safety on roads."

