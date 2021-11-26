ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
Fawad for ‘accountability of media’

NNI 26 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that media accountability should be part of the reform agenda.

Journalism in Pakistan was mainly controlled by media tycoons, the minister said in a tweet. Fawad Hussain said that most of the big media houses did not even dare to publish the advertisement data issued by the government Wednesday. He said that in the name of freedom of expression, “blackmailing forts” had been built which must be demolished.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Journalism ‘accountability of media’ media tycoons

