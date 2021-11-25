ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies but Fed's hawkish stance limits advance

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

Gold prices edged up on Thursday buoyed by persistent inflation concerns, with further gains in bullion clipped by expectations that the Federal Reserve may hasten its monetary tightening to tame rising prices.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,789.90 per ounce by 1119 GMT, recovering some ground after slipping to its lowest since Nov. 4 on Wednesday. US gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,791.20.

Trading is likely to be thinned by the US Thanksgiving holiday.

"Gold still has some recovery potential on anticipation of high inflation figures. But essentially, with the Fed pursuing the ongoing tapering, that should push up real rates at a later stage," keeping prices volatile, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Although bullion is considered a hedge against rising inflation, interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up and thereby raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

A growing number of Fed policymakers indicated they would be open to speeding up the elimination of their bond-buying program if high inflation held and move more quickly to raise interest rates, minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed.

Gold breaks below $1,800 as dollar, yields firm on rate hike bets

In the wake of Wednesday's strong economic data from the U.S., including a sharp drop in weekly jobless claims, calls for a faster taper are expected to rise when the Fed meets next on Dec. 14-15, said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson in a note.

Gold also tracked moves in the dollar index, which eased off an over 16-month high.

"The prevailing sentiment is that the price of gold will be facing some headwinds," and bullion could face significant resistance around the $1,800 - $1,810 levels, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.58 per ounce, platinum gained 2.3% to $997.08, and palladium advanced 1.4% to $1,876.41.

Gold Prices Spot gold

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold steadies but Fed's hawkish stance limits advance

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of 3 more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan's rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Oil steady, focus on OPEC+ response to US-led oil release

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

India's Reliance, Saudi Aramco call off $15bn deal amid valuation differences, sources say

Mominul tells Bangladesh to 'close ears' ahead of Pakistan Tests

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

Read more stories