Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday asked the Ministry of Industries and Production to take appropriate measures for creating strategic reserves of sugar for smooth supply in the coming months.

He said this, while presiding over the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting to review the prices of daily use commodities and essential food items in the country.

Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and Production, MD Utility Stores Corporation, provincial chief secretaries, chief statistician PBS, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The secretary finance told the meeting about the weekly SPI situation of 1.07 percent during the week under review. The meeting was informed that the prices of the wheat flour bags remained consistent at Rs1,100 per 20-kg,the sugar prices are easing out in Punjab and the KP.

The new stocks of sugar are arriving in the market, which will further lower the prices.

While reviewing the prices of edible oil, the NMPC noted that the increase in the prices of edible oil in the global market has affected the local prices.

The meeting was informed that international prices of palm oil/soyabean would start decreasing from January onward.

On the stock position of fertilisers, the meeting was told that Punjab and Sindh governments have taken actions against the hoarders with the establishment of control rooms by the Punjab government in the districts to monitor the stock position of fertilisers and is taking appropriate actions on complaints against high prices.

The adviser directed the provincial governments to take punitive actions against fertilizer’s hoarders, prevent shortage and make availability of fertilisers at controlled rates in all the provinces.

Tarin directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to initiate whistle blower law against hoarders and enforce it at priority.

While observing stock position of kerosene oil in the country, the adviser directed the Petroleum Division to take measures for availability of sufficient stocks of kerosene oil in the market to support the lower segment of the society.

The NPMC observed that Sastaa and Sahulat bazaars in Punjab, the KP are offering essential goods at subsidised prices.

He expressed satisfaction on prices of commodities in Sastaa Bazaars in Balochistan and Sindh, and further directed to establish such bazaars in more cities to provide maximum relief to the people.

