PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

  • Says strict legal action will be taken against hoarders and profiteers
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to bring the entire sugar stock for sale in the market, warning that strict legal action will be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

The PM chaired a price control meeting on Monday, which was briefed about the stock and prices of sugar, a statement by the PM's Office (PMO) said. The meeting was also informed that there is an abundance of sugar in the country at present.

However, the decision of Sindh's sugar mills to be shut down has increased the prices of sugar, the meeting was told.

The meeting also decided to start sugarcane crushing across the country from November 15, stressing that the crushing laws will be implemented strictly.

Khan also directed to implement the Sugar Factories (Control) Amendment Act 2021, Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Act 2020 and Punjab Registration of Godowns Act 2014 against sugar mafia and hoarders.

"Profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the PMO quoted the premier as saying. He said the provincial and district governments should be visible in the field for provision of relief to the masses.

Prices of all essential kitchen items increase further

While talking about increasing inflation in Pakistan, the PM stated that the government is taking every possible steps to reduce burden on the poor segments of the society. "Ehsaas Rashan, Kamyab Pakistan, Kissan Card, Sehat Card and other schemes of Ehsaas program have been launched to provide relief to the poor lot," the premier said.

The PM's statement comes as prices of all the essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the previous week. A survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed that the increase in essential kitchen items as well as other daily use items is a direct result of regular increase in fuel, power prices coupled with rupee depreciation against the dollar and other major global currencies.

The survey noted that the sugar price has registered an all-time high jump of Rs 1,550 per 50kg bag, from Rs 5,850 per bag to Rs 7,400 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 122-125 per kg earlier.

According to traders, millers have increased sugar price by Rs 2,400 per 50kg within the past three weeks taking retail price from Rs 110 per kg to Rs 160 per kg.

