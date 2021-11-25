PARTLY FACETIOUS: Welcome to ‘Punjabi’ politics

“Who does Khawar Hasaan remind you of?”

“Who the hell is he?”

“He is the special assistant to The Buzz.”

“Indeed, now that’s a match made in hell.”

“Excuse me?”

“Hey you and I both know the difference between de facto and de jure – laws may say one thing and the ground realities another. And I would just like to point out to The Khan that notwithstanding his outstanding success in the passage of 33 plus bills if past precedence is anything to go by their implementation remains a question mark.”

“…anyway Hasaan is personable, clearly highly educated, he has a degree from the Harvard Kennedy School and perhaps a role reversal with his boss may do Punjab some good.”

“That’s not happening. But…wait…wait doesn’t Hasaan go better with The Khan than Gill the Fish?”

“Absolutely, but The Buzz has already sent Gill the Fish packing and I assume does not want him back and The Khan pledged to one of his oldest supporters now deceased that he would give Gill the Fish another chance….”

“Well, the duration of the chance has become longer than…than even the duration of the Deputy Prime Minister Asad Umar in his position.”

“Yes, besides The Khan says to The Buzz jump and he says how high so I don’t think there is any chance of The Buzz refusing Gill the Fish…”

“But that might make The Buzz revisit his pre-2018 loyalties?”

“Only when he is no longer the chief minister and not a day before.”

“Welcome to Pakistani politics.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021