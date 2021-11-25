KATI urges petroleum dealers to resolve dispute thru talks

KARACHI: President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Salman Aslam has appealed to petroleum dealers to resolve the dispute by negotiating with the government while understanding the problems of the people, to fix a reasonable profit so that the transportation system is not affected.

Expressed concern over the strike call by a petroleum dealer, he hoped that the two sides would not become a burden on the people by finding a solution to the problem through dialogue.

He said that non-supply of petrol would affect the supply of finished products in the local and export goods, which could harm the industrialists and the economy.

Salman Aslam said that the price of petrol is already at the highest level in history and transportation has become very expensive. He demanded the government not to increase the price of petrol and increase the burden on the people.

Problems should be resolved after consultation with petroleum dealers. Dealers’ profits can be reduced by reducing the levy on petrol but burden on the public should be avoided.

