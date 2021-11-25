ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 210,765 tonnes of cargo comprising 134,007 tonnes of import cargo and 76,758 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 134,007 comprised of 65,722 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,664 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,572 tonnes of MOP, 14,400 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 3,345 tonnes of Wheat and 29,304 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 76,758 tonnes comprised of 65,998 tonnes of containerized cargo, 205 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,955 tonnes of Clinkers and 2,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 8747 containers comprising of 4436 containers import and 4311 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1364 of 20’s and 1451of 40’s loaded while 10 of 20’s and 80 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1491 of 20’s and 767 of 40’s loaded containers while 206 of 20’s and 540 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 06 ships, namely California Trader, Monika, Leo Paramount, Asteras, Msc Clea and La Boheme have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 04 ships, namely Kota Naked, Bravely loyalty, MT Quetta and Ym Excellence have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 15 cargoes DM Jade, Leon Apollon, Global Glory, New Hellas, Songa Breeze, Hyundi Busan, Xin Fang Cheng, Oocl Charleston, Miraculous ace, Annita, Han Ren, DA Cuiyun, SSI Glorious, Captain Haddock and Sound Young were expected to arrive on the same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

