KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 20-11-2021 Lahore Crude Oil OP-3 La boheme Disc. Alpine Marine 24-11-2021 Mogas Services B-1 Al Disc. Wilhelmsen 21-11-2021 Mahboobah Chemical Ship Services B-2 Slolt Load Alpine Marine 22-11-2021 Calluna Ethanol Services B-4 Ikan Disc. Daco Marine 13-11-2021 Senyur Wheat Services B-5 Kai Xuan 11 Disc. General Legend Shipping 22-11-2021 Cargo & Logistic B-7/B-6 California Disc. Load X-Press Feeders 23-11-2021 Trader Container Shipping B-8/B-9 Oel Disc. Load East Wind 23-11-2021 Kedarnath Container Shipping Co. B-10/B-11 V Star Disc. MOP Bulk Shipping 22-11-2021 agencies B-11/B-12 Xin Hai Disc. General Legend Shipping 22-11-2021 Tong 27 Cargo & Logistic B-14/B-13 Maud Disc. General Sea Hawks 21-11-2021 Cargo B-14/B-15 Kuwana Disc. General Sea Hawks 23-11-2021 Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Asteras Load Rice Ocean 23-11-2021 Services NMB-1 Marvan Load Rice N.S Shipping 19-11-2021 Line ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-19 Monika Disc. General Noble Shipping 23-11-2021 Cargo Services B-21/B-20 Agapi S Dics. Rock WMA Shipcare 21-11-2021 Phosphate Services B-25 Islander S Disc. Rock Costal Shipping 21-11-2021 Phosphate Services B-26/B-27 Msc Clea Disc. Load Msc Agency 24-11-2021 Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 Teera Bhum Disc. Load Cosco Shipping Container Lines Pakistan 22-11-2021 ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Al Mahboobah 24-11-2021 Disc. Chemical Wilhelmsen Ship Services Oel Kedarnath 25-11-2021 Disc. Load East Wind Container Shipping Company ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Dm Jade 24-11-2021 D/7500 Chemical Leon Apollon 24-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas Global Glory 24-11-2021 D/3000 Chemical New Hellas 25-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil Songa Breeze 25-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil Hyundai Busan 24-11-2021 D/L Container Xin Fang Cheng 24-11-2021 D/L Container Oocl Charleston 25-11-2021 D/L Container Miraculous Ace 25-11-2021 D/689 Units Annita 24-11-2021 L/30000 Cement Han Ren 24-11-2021 L/19250 Mill Scale Da Cui Yun 24-11-2021 D/2424 General Cargo Ssi Glorious 24-11-2021 L/55000 Clinkjers Captain Haddock 24-11-2021 L/59200 Talc Lumps Sound Young 24-11-2021 D/69000 Soya Bean Seeds ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kota Naked 24-11-2021 Container Ship - Bravely Loyalty 24-11-2021 Tanker - M.T Quetta 24-11-2021 Tanker - Ym Excellernce 24-11-2021 Container Ship - =============================================================================

