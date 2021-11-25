ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          PNSC               20-11-2021
                  Lahore         Crude Oil
OP-3              La boheme      Disc.          Alpine Marine      24-11-2021
                                 Mogas          Services
B-1               Al             Disc.          Wilhelmsen         21-11-2021
                  Mahboobah      Chemical       Ship Services
B-2               Slolt          Load           Alpine Marine      22-11-2021
                  Calluna        Ethanol        Services
B-4               Ikan           Disc.          Daco Marine        13-11-2021
                  Senyur         Wheat          Services
B-5               Kai Xuan 11    Disc. General  Legend Shipping    22-11-2021
                                 Cargo          & Logistic
B-7/B-6           California     Disc. Load     X-Press Feeders    23-11-2021
                  Trader         Container      Shipping
B-8/B-9           Oel            Disc. Load     East Wind          23-11-2021
                  Kedarnath      Container      Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11         V Star         Disc. MOP      Bulk Shipping      22-11-2021
                                                agencies
B-11/B-12         Xin Hai        Disc. General  Legend Shipping    22-11-2021
                  Tong 27        Cargo          & Logistic
B-14/B-13         Maud           Disc. General  Sea Hawks          21-11-2021
                                 Cargo
B-14/B-15         Kuwana         Disc. General  Sea Hawks          23-11-2021
                                 Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Asteras        Load Rice      Ocean              23-11-2021
                                                Services
NMB-1             Marvan         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       19-11-2021
                                                Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19              Monika         Disc. General  Noble Shipping     23-11-2021
                                 Cargo          Services
B-21/B-20         Agapi S        Dics. Rock     WMA Shipcare       21-11-2021
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-25              Islander S     Disc. Rock     Costal Shipping    21-11-2021
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-26/B-27         Msc Clea       Disc. Load     Msc Agency         24-11-2021
                                 Container      Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Teera Bhum     Disc. Load     Cosco Shipping
                                 Container      Lines Pakistan     22-11-2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Al Mahboobah      24-11-2021     Disc. Chemical                    Wilhelmsen
                                                                Ship Services
Oel Kedarnath     25-11-2021     Disc. Load                         East Wind
                                 Container                   Shipping Company
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Dm Jade           24-11-2021     D/7500 Chemical
Leon Apollon      24-11-2021     D/55000 Mogas
Global Glory      24-11-2021     D/3000 Chemical
New Hellas        25-11-2021     D/73000 Crude Oil
Songa Breeze      25-11-2021     D/73000 Crude Oil
Hyundai Busan     24-11-2021     D/L Container
Xin Fang Cheng    24-11-2021     D/L Container
Oocl Charleston   25-11-2021     D/L Container
Miraculous Ace    25-11-2021     D/689 Units
Annita            24-11-2021     L/30000 Cement
Han Ren           24-11-2021     L/19250 Mill Scale
Da Cui Yun        24-11-2021     D/2424 General Cargo
Ssi Glorious      24-11-2021     L/55000 Clinkjers
Captain Haddock   24-11-2021     L/59200 Talc Lumps
Sound Young       24-11-2021     D/69000 Soya Bean Seeds
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Naked        24-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
Bravely Loyalty   24-11-2021     Tanker                                     -
M.T Quetta        24-11-2021     Tanker                                     -
Ym Excellernce    24-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

Shipping Intelligence

