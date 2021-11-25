Markets
Shipping Intelligence
25 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 20-11-2021
Lahore Crude Oil
OP-3 La boheme Disc. Alpine Marine 24-11-2021
Mogas Services
B-1 Al Disc. Wilhelmsen 21-11-2021
Mahboobah Chemical Ship Services
B-2 Slolt Load Alpine Marine 22-11-2021
Calluna Ethanol Services
B-4 Ikan Disc. Daco Marine 13-11-2021
Senyur Wheat Services
B-5 Kai Xuan 11 Disc. General Legend Shipping 22-11-2021
Cargo & Logistic
B-7/B-6 California Disc. Load X-Press Feeders 23-11-2021
Trader Container Shipping
B-8/B-9 Oel Disc. Load East Wind 23-11-2021
Kedarnath Container Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11 V Star Disc. MOP Bulk Shipping 22-11-2021
agencies
B-11/B-12 Xin Hai Disc. General Legend Shipping 22-11-2021
Tong 27 Cargo & Logistic
B-14/B-13 Maud Disc. General Sea Hawks 21-11-2021
Cargo
B-14/B-15 Kuwana Disc. General Sea Hawks 23-11-2021
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Asteras Load Rice Ocean 23-11-2021
Services
NMB-1 Marvan Load Rice N.S Shipping 19-11-2021
Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19 Monika Disc. General Noble Shipping 23-11-2021
Cargo Services
B-21/B-20 Agapi S Dics. Rock WMA Shipcare 21-11-2021
Phosphate Services
B-25 Islander S Disc. Rock Costal Shipping 21-11-2021
Phosphate Services
B-26/B-27 Msc Clea Disc. Load Msc Agency 24-11-2021
Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Teera Bhum Disc. Load Cosco Shipping
Container Lines Pakistan 22-11-2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Al Mahboobah 24-11-2021 Disc. Chemical Wilhelmsen
Ship Services
Oel Kedarnath 25-11-2021 Disc. Load East Wind
Container Shipping Company
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Dm Jade 24-11-2021 D/7500 Chemical
Leon Apollon 24-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas
Global Glory 24-11-2021 D/3000 Chemical
New Hellas 25-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil
Songa Breeze 25-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil
Hyundai Busan 24-11-2021 D/L Container
Xin Fang Cheng 24-11-2021 D/L Container
Oocl Charleston 25-11-2021 D/L Container
Miraculous Ace 25-11-2021 D/689 Units
Annita 24-11-2021 L/30000 Cement
Han Ren 24-11-2021 L/19250 Mill Scale
Da Cui Yun 24-11-2021 D/2424 General Cargo
Ssi Glorious 24-11-2021 L/55000 Clinkjers
Captain Haddock 24-11-2021 L/59200 Talc Lumps
Sound Young 24-11-2021 D/69000 Soya Bean Seeds
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Naked 24-11-2021 Container Ship -
Bravely Loyalty 24-11-2021 Tanker -
M.T Quetta 24-11-2021 Tanker -
Ym Excellernce 24-11-2021 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
