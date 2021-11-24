ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Copper rises as China supports its property sector

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose to their highest in a month on Wednesday, with other industrial metals also climbing after top consumer China announced measures to shore up its property sector.

Further price support came from signs of tight supply, with stocks of most metals in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses falling and contracts for quickly deliverable material trading at a premium.

Benchmark copper on the LME was up 1.1% at $9,812 a tonne by 1208 GMT.

The metal is up by about 25% this year after gaining 26% in 2020, though it has lost momentum in recent months as economic growth slowed.

China's support measures are helping, but not enough to rekindle copper's rally, said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

"I don't see anything at the moment to take us out of the $9,000-$10,000 range," he said. "We tested the downside and buyers are there, but there's stiff resistance at higher levels."

Copper prices fall as Powell's nomination boosts dollar

Thanksgiving: Low trading volumes are expected heading into the US Thanksgiving holiday.

China: Regulators in China have told some banks to issue more loans to property companies, sources said. Officials this week said they would increase funding support for businesses to support the slowing economy.

Japan/Germany: Japan's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years in November, but German business morale deteriorated for a fifth month running.

Yuan/Dollar: China's yuan has remained firm against the dollar even as the greenback has risen to its strongest against a basket of major currencies since 2020, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for non-US buyers.

Coal: Chinese coking coal futures surged more than 13%.

Peru: A road used by the Las Bambas copper mine has been blocked for four days in an ongoing dispute with local residents.

Tin: Indonesia could stop tin exports in 2024 as part of efforts to attract investment into the resource processing industry, President Joko Widodo said.

Prices: LME aluminium was up 1.2% at $2,700 a tonne, zinc rose 0.8% to $3,326, nickel gained 2.7% to $20,900, lead added 0.6% to $2,266 and tin was up 0.7% at $39,155.

