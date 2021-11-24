ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

  • Security forces responded with all available weapons, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses, says military’s media wing
BR Web Desk 24 Nov 2021

At least two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a check post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan, Aaj News reported.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces responded with all available weapons, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

During the exchange of firing, Sepoy InshaAllah, and Sepoy Naseebullah were martyred, the ISPR said.

"It is reminded that Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR added.

Three soldiers martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

Last week, three army soldiers embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and while clearing improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan.

"On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses," the army's media wing said, adding that during the crossfire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Ramzan, a resident of district Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaquat Iqbal, a resident of district Swabi.

Pakistan attack ISPR Balochistan

