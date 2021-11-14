ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Three soldiers martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

NNI 14 Nov 2021

RAWALPINDI: Three Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and while clearing improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan. According to the ISPR, based on intelligence about the presence of externally supported terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat, security forces conducted an operation in Hoshab area.

"On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses," the army's media wing said, adding that during the crossfire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldiers have been identified as Sepoy Ramzan, a resident of district Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaquat Iqbal, a resident of district Swabi.

At least 2 policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

The ISPR further shared that in another related incident, while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians, Sepoy Inamullah, a resident of District Lakki Marwat embraced martyrdom. It further said that Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

