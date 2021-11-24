ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.33%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.72%)
GGL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 17.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.73%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.91%)
NETSOL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.19%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
TELE 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.53%)
TRG 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.38%)
UNITY 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.61%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,535 Decreased By ▼ -70.6 (-1.53%)
BR30 18,148 Decreased By ▼ -418.43 (-2.25%)
KSE100 44,409 Decreased By ▼ -539.37 (-1.2%)
KSE30 17,135 Decreased By ▼ -244.65 (-1.41%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Gold hovers below $1,800-mark on dollar strength, sooner rate-hike bets

  • Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,794.96 per ounce
Reuters 24 Nov 2021

Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, although strength in the US dollar and bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner kept the metal below the key $1,800 mark.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,794.96 per ounce by 0239 GMT, after slipping as much as 1.4% to its lowest since Nov. 5 on Tuesday. US gold futures added 0.6% to $1,793.90 per ounce.

  • The dollar index was steady and remained close to its highest in 16 months, raising bullion's cost to buyers holding other currencies.

Gold slides over 2pc

  • Investors are betting that the newly renominated Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will need to step up the pace at which the central bank is normalizing monetary policy to better grapple with surging consumer prices.

  • British businesses reported the fastest growth in new orders since June this month alongside record cost pressures, according to a closely watched business survey that could pave the way for a Bank of England rate rise in December.

  • An increase in interest rates should reduce bullion's appeal as higher rates raise the non-interest bearing metal's opportunity cost.

  • US business activity slowed moderately in November amid labour shortages and raw material delays, contributing to prices continuing to soar halfway through the fourth quarter.

  • Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.6% to 991.11 tonnes on Tuesday from 985 tonnes on Monday.

  • Spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.58 per ounce. Platinum rose 1.1% to $979.99 and palladium gained 1.2% to $1,890.21.

    • The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) expects a much larger surplus in the global platinum market this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022.
