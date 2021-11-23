ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi stocks bounce back, major Gulf markets end mixed

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

Saudi Arabian shares closed higher on Tuesday, snapping three straight sessions of losses, while major Gulf stock markets ended the day mixed.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed about 0.8% higher after three days of declines triggered by regional tensions with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who claimed responsibility for drone attacks in several parts of the kingdom, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah.

Market-heavyweight Al Rjahi Bank rose 2.1% and Saudi Arabian Mining jumped 4.5%, while the oil giant Saudi Aramco gained 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained nearly 0.8% as Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat) increased 2.8% and International Holding Company rose 2%.

Etisalat rose for a third straight day, riding on last week's agreement to acquire Dubai-based grocery delivery platform elGrocer DMCC.

The Dubai index fell 0.9% in its third straight day of decline, as property and financial shares weighed the most.

Saudi bourse suffers biggest fall in over a year after drone attacks

Emaar Properties, which completed a merger with its shopping malls operator unit Emaar Malls, fell 2%, while lenders Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD dropped 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

The Qatari index closed 0.1% lower. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan led losses, falling 1.5%, while Industries Qatar added 0.7%.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index edged up 0.1%. Real estate investor TMG Holding and investment bank EFG Hermes Holdings climbed 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

However, the gains were capped by a 0.6% fall in the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.8% to 11,256

ABU DHABI added 0.8% to 8,407

DUBAI eased 0.9% to 3,144

QATAR was down 0.1% to 11,796

EGYPT gained 0.1% to 11,369

BAHRAIN inched down 0.1% to 1,786

OMAN down 0.3% to 4,051

KUWAIT lost 0.3% to 7,7775

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Dubai index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi stocks bounce back, major Gulf markets end mixed

KSE-100 suffers 1.74% fall, finishes below 45,000

Emerging markets vulnerable to a taper tantrum-style shock: SBP governor

Back-to-back gains for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

US to release oil from reserves after OPEC+ rebuffs call for more crude

Taliban release media guidelines, ban shows with female actors

PML-N running propaganda against judiciary: Fawad

Turkey lira crashes as Erdogan warns of 'economic war'

Dubai keen to host 'fantastic' bilateral series between Pakistan and India

Taliban to purge 'people of bad character' from ranks

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

Read more stories