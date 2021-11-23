ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

As many as 199 projects announced for southern Balochistan: Umar

Naveed Butt 23 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the government had already announced a total of 199 development projects at cost of Rs601 billion, which focuses on providing employment opportunities, health and education facilities, and digital connectivity to Southern Balochistan.

The minister said this, while addressing a “National Workshop on Balochistan”, on Monday.

The workshop was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, Parliamentary Secretary Kanwal Shauzab, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Additional Secretary, and Advisor Maritime Affairs.

Various segments of society including politicians and notables of Balochistan regardless of the social and political affiliations attended the workshop, which aimed at enabling the exchange of perspectives among participants through the lens of Balochistan.

Addressing the workshop, Asad Umar said the federal government was committed to providing maximum share in federal resources to Balochistan for its speedy development and bringing it at par with the other provinces in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Umar said it was the prime minister’s vision that the state should give priority to the development of the most backward areas of the country and therefore, special development packages had been announced for Southern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 14 priority districts of Sindh along with Karachi Transformation Plan.

While highlighting the Southern Balochistan Development Package, he said that consisting of 199 projects, the total cost of the package is Rs601 billion, which focuses on providing employment opportunities, health and education facilities, and digital connectivity to the Balochistan region.

He said digital Balochistan would significantly contribute to employment generation for the people of the region.

Khalid Mansoor also briefed the participants on projects being executed under the CPEC initiatives and said that substantial work was being done to uplift the Balochistan region.

He said the development of Balochistan shall not only connect it with the other provinces but it would pave the way for regional connectivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar CPEC development projects Federal Government

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

As many as 199 projects announced for southern Balochistan: Umar

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Pakistan to send Rs5bn relief goods to Afghanistan

Inflation: SBP says it only issues forecasts

Read more stories