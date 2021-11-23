KMC chief visits Teen Hatti fire survivors

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government spokesman and CM Advisor on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday visited the survivors of gutted huts at Teen Hatti, Liaquatabad and distributed relief goods amongst them. District administration and PDMA workers were also present.

The affected residents informed Administrator Karachi about their losses, and thanked him for timely assistance.

Murtaza Wahab said a tragic incident has taken place here in which many huts were burnt down, adding today we have come here to help these people.

“They are our own people and we want to save them in winter season from troubles; we have brought tents, blankets and food for them. Ration for them will also be arranged,” he added.

