ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition ‘afraid of EVMs’: Buzdar

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have realized the opposition that their political future is bleak therefore they are afraid of EVMs adding that people are fully aware that which elements are frightened from transparency in elections.

The chief minister mentioned that world is heading towards digitalization but the opposition is trying to push Pakistan back. Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved the vision of true leadership. The present government is serving the people and working round the clock in this regard. Opposition is making hue and cry for the last 3 years and will continue to outcry in future as well. PTI government will complete its tenure and opposition will continue to work on the same salary for the next 5 years.

The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also said that special powers have been delegated to the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the measures taken to deal with the smog issue.

The chief minister said that the smog has been declared a calamity in Punjab for safeguarding human lives. Usman Buzdar directed to strictly implement the ban on burning tires in the factories and waste of crops as well, adding that the environment department, administration and concerned agencies should ensure the complete implementation of the plan evolved to deal with the smog issue.

He also directed to initiate legal action against industries, vehicles and brick kilns which are polluting the environment and remain alert to cope with the situation. He also directed to launch an effective awareness campaign in this regard.

He said that violation of ban on burning of garbage will not be tolerated. The Chief Minister said that Smog Monitoring Cell is being constituted in PDMA which is monitoring the situation 24/7 and 5 anti-smog squads have been formulated in Lahore and the scop anti-smog squads will be extended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar CM Punjab opposition parties PTI Government electronic voting machines (EVMs)

