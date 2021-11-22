Opposition ‘afraid of EVMs’: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have realized the opposition that their political future is bleak therefore they are afraid of EVMs adding that people are fully aware that which elements are frightened from transparency in elections.

The chief minister mentioned that world is heading towards digitalization but the opposition is trying to push Pakistan back. Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved the vision of true leadership. The present government is serving the people and working round the clock in this regard. Opposition is making hue and cry for the last 3 years and will continue to outcry in future as well. PTI government will complete its tenure and opposition will continue to work on the same salary for the next 5 years.

The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also said that special powers have been delegated to the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the measures taken to deal with the smog issue.

The chief minister said that the smog has been declared a calamity in Punjab for safeguarding human lives. Usman Buzdar directed to strictly implement the ban on burning tires in the factories and waste of crops as well, adding that the environment department, administration and concerned agencies should ensure the complete implementation of the plan evolved to deal with the smog issue.

He also directed to initiate legal action against industries, vehicles and brick kilns which are polluting the environment and remain alert to cope with the situation. He also directed to launch an effective awareness campaign in this regard.

He said that violation of ban on burning of garbage will not be tolerated. The Chief Minister said that Smog Monitoring Cell is being constituted in PDMA which is monitoring the situation 24/7 and 5 anti-smog squads have been formulated in Lahore and the scop anti-smog squads will be extended.

