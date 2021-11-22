Highways of Balochistan in dilapidated condition

QUETTA: Mehmood Khan Badini, center spokesperson for Mushtarika Balochistan Bus Transport Federation, has said that people of Balochistan could not afford overall unemployment, increase in the prices of petroleum products and skyrocketing inflation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that main highways of the province were in a dilapidated condition adding that imposing new taxes upon the people had added to the miseries of the people of Balochistan.

Badini said that instead of increasing the prices of daily use, government ought to have provided relief to the people of the province. He said people of other provinces were having the facilities of the best agriculture, irrigation systems and many factories while border trade was the only source of livelihood for the people of Balochistan.