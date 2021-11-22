Ex-CJP, others must be booked under treason: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that after the surfacing of former Cheif Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s alleged confessional audio clip, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s and Maryam Nawaz’s sentence has no legal or judicial grounds.

Referring to a purported audio clip which went viral on social media audio in which former CJP Saqib Nisar could be heard saying that decisions were made at an institutional level that Nawaz Sharif had to be toppled and Imran Khan was to be brought into power, Aurangzeb said that Sharif and Maryam had been vindicated. She said that Allah had His ways of always ensuring that truth prevails and that’s exactly what happened.

She said that in the light of these revelations, ex-CJP and all those involved in the conspiracy must be booked under treason. She said this was the biggest test of justice in Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

