FFC holds second corporate briefing for Year 2021

RAWALPINDI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), held its second Corporate Briefing for the year 2021, as a part of its best corporate governance practices.

FFC has been recognized by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst Top 25 Companies consecutively for 10 years attributed to its Compliance of Code of Corporate Governance, Company Performance and Efficient Management.

In the same backdrop the subject briefing for the period ended 30th September 2021 was held at FFC’s corporate Head Office, Rawalpindi where prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from PSX Muhammad Saqib (in person) and Ms Khushbukht Shuja (thru VC) also attended the event.

Company Secretary FFC, Brig Asrat Mahmood SI (M) (Retd), opened the meeting and apprised the house about significance of the event. Chief Financial Officer, Mohammad Munir Malik briefed the house about FFC’s performance for three quarters of the year 2021 and assured Company’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and sustained earnings.

